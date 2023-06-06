Bhopal: DGP told to outsource class IV employees

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 4,000 police personnel are serving at the bungalows of the police officers in the state. If they are shifted to police duty and outsourced workers are appointed in their place, then state government can save up to Rs 100 crore a year.

“If PHQ decides to outsource services, it will save Rs 100 crore a year. In addition, the district units will get 4,000 constables for general duties,” special director general of police, Shailesh Singh told Free Press.

The tradesmen or the orderlies are deputed in the service of police officers ranking from inspector to Director General of Police. Every post has specific number of orderlies but in real case more orderlies are unofficially appointed at the bungalows of police personnel.

The work of these police personnel is to polish shoes of officers, to maintain house, to cook food, to wash clothes, bring grocery from the market, to drop and bring children from school and many other house hold responsibilities.

These orderlies get the same salary as other police personnel who are deputed in law and order and in VIP duties. But the orderlies work like house worker and draw salary of police personnel.

The Union government has suggested to outsource the services and to shift these orderlies or the tradesmen to the general duties. “But the police department is ignoring the GoI suggestion because in place of one or two orderlies, 20 of them are deputed at police officers’ bungalows.

Every officer from the rank of inspector to DGP has the facility to keep an orderly, it is given by the police headquarters.

According to Shailendra Singh, DG rank officer gets four orderlies at his bungalow, the inspector general gets same number of orderlies, DIG has three, SP gets two, CSP and inspector get one orderly each.