Bhopal: Scooter rams into woman constable's vehicle in Talaiya, flees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman constable was injured after a scooter rammed into her two-wheeler. The Talaiya police have registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday.

The police added that the incident took place on Saturday and the injured woman constable lodged an FIR on Sunday.

Talaiyya police station in-charge (SHO), Rakesh Sahu said that the woman constable who has sustained injuries in the incident has been identified as Rajesh Kumar (33). As per her complaint, the constable was heading towards Nadra bus stand from Jehangirabad on Saturday evening, and as she took a turn from the Kaali mandir trijunction to go towards Sultania hospital, a man riding a scooty rammed into her vehicle. Following which she fell on ground and sustained grievous injuries on her hands as well as several parts of her body.

Passers-by rushed her to the hospital, while the accused managed to speed away from the spot. The police said that the CCTV footages are being sifted through, to trace and apprehend the accused.