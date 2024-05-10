MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tribals Look For Solutions To Their Burning Problems

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of eight Lok Sabha seats going to polls on May 13, Ratlam, Dhar and Khargone are dominated by tribals. The tribals have big expectations and want solution to their burning problems, which are haunting them for decades.

Besides health and education, employment remains a big issue in tribal areas. Due to scarcity of employment opportunities at local level, tribals are forced to move out of their district and search job in neighbouring Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan.

Mahesh, a Saharia tribal, said tribals needed employment in their own region, which was not happening. The industries are not established in tribal areas.

The tribals rue that the successive governments in state failed to address problems they face. Lack of good health care facilities in tribal areas is a perennial issue.

State BJP ST Morcha president Kal Singh Bhabar said BJP government paid attention to education of tribals and CBSE schools with hostel facilities reached villages. However, tribal education needs to be improved, he said.

A tribal BJP worker wishing anonymity said getting caste certificate was problematic. “Government wants documents dating back to 1950 and large numbers of tribals don’t have them,” he added. As a result, they are unable to get caste certificates. In absence of caste certificates, they are not able to get reservation benefit in jobs.

Worse, educated tribals don’t get bank loan in absence of secured guarantee.

BJP is trying to lure tribals in the name of schemes such like PMAY, improved roads and medical facilities.

Congress is trying to woo tribal voters by promising to increase MNREGA wage to Rs 400 from Rs 250 and to ensure employment to tribals, apart from giving Rs 1 lakh to every women.

Mahendra Singh Chouhan, president of Congress War Room said that Congress would resolve caste certificate. It will provide jobs to tribal youths, he added.