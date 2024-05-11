3 Of Family Die, 9 Hurt As Car Overturns In Sehore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Visit to the Salkanpur temple in Sehore’s Rehti took a tragic turn for a family of 11 hailing from Bhopal, when their car overturned at Bijasan Ghat at around 6 pm, killing three persons on spot and leaving the rest injured, the police said on Friday evening. A three-month-old who was also among the occupants of the car, managed to survive the incident, the police added.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Sehore, Shashank Gurjar, told Free Press Journal that the family, lived near DIG bungalow in Bhopal. They had arrived at the Salkanpur temple to perform the head-shaving ceremony of the 3-month-old infant done.

After paying obeisance at the temple and the completion of the head-shaving ceremony, the family was on its way back to Bhopal. A total of 12 persons, including the driver, were inside the vehicle.

The car was reportedly going at a high speed while negotiating the Bijasan Ghat and the driver lost control and rammed into a boundary-wall. The impact of the accident was so great that the car turned turtle immediately.

One of the survivors of the incident, Bharat Pandey told the police that his elder brother Mohit Pandey, along with his father Sharda Pandey and other kin, had gone to the temple for the head-shaving ceremony of Mohit’s son.

In the accident, Rajendra Prasad Pandey (70), Sharda Prasad Pandey (72) and the driver of the car, Lakshmi Narayan Chouksey died on the spot, Mohit said. As per SDOP Gurjar, the remaining persons, including the three-month-old infant, survived the incident, and were rushed to the community health centre in Rehti for treatment.