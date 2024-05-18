MP Road Rash: Hubby, Wife & Daughter Dead After Car Rams Into Truck On NH 44 In Sagar; ₹35Lakh Fortuner Crushed To Scrap; Horrific Visuals Surface

MP: 3 Dies, 1 Critical After Tragic Car Crash In Sagar; Police Suspect Tyre Burst As Reason |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A husband, wife and their daughter died after their car rammed into a parked truck on NH44 in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. While three members of the family died on the spot, their son got critically injured, the police said.

According to information, a speeding car rammed into a parked truck in Khurai of Sagar district. The incident took place on National Highway 44 Barodia Kalan Four Lane under Malthaun police station at around 3 pm on Friday afternoon.

Read Also MP: 6 Injured As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Tractor

Husband, wife and daughter died on the spot

As per Barodia Kalan police, husband-wife and daughter have died in the accident and their bodies got trapped in the car, while the son is admitted in a critical state. The car was also completely shattered in the accident.

Deceased have been identified as Sumit Saharwan and his wife Savita Saharwan, who died in the car itself. His daughter Ekta died during treatment in Malthon Hospital and son Sunny has been referred to Sagar in critical condition.

Read Also MP: Farmers Protest Delay In Distribution Of Cotton Seeds

Tyre burst led to the crash

It is being said that the car collided with a truck parked on the road due to a tyre burst. The truck was parked near a dhaba on four lane in Barodia Kalan of Malthon police station area.

As per police, the deceased were residents of Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The car riders were going from Raipur to Haryana. The reason behind the incident is not yet confirmed but it is being said that the incident happened due to a tire burst in the car.

The police have informed the family about the incident. The bodies of all three have been kept in the mortuary of Malthon. At present, the police are investigating the matter further.