Bhopal: HC Slaps Rs 25,000 Cost On Advocate For Non-Cooperation

MP High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Terming absence of respondent’s counsel as non-cooperation, the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur slapped cost of Rs 25,000 on respondent’s counsel for not remaining present in the court consistently. Besides, High Court asked respondent’s counsel to pay Rs 5,000 out of cost, to petitioner’s counsel. Justice Vivek Agrawal passed the order recently.

National Insurance Company had dismissed its administrative employee who approached High Court for quashing her dismissal stating that her dismissal was on fallacious ground. The counsel of National Insurance Company was consistently taking time and did not appear before the court. According to High Court order, respondent’s counsel was required to be present, which the court made it clear during last hearing.

In its order, High Court stated, “Looking at the fact of non-cooperation on part of respondent’s counsel and taking fact into consideration that Rajesh Nema is outstation (Bhopal) counsel, subject to pay cost of Rs 25,000 cost, out of which Rs 5,000 will be paid toward commutation expenses and Rs 20,000 be deposited with legal service committee of HC.”