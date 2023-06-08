Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Jabalpur on June 12 to sound the poll bugle for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections.

Gandhi will reach Dumna airport at 10:30 am on June 12, from where she will take a chopper ride to reach Gauri Ghat to seek Narmada's blessings.

Around 11:30 am, Gandhi will reach Shahid Memorial ground to address the general meeting of the Congress leaders.

She will leave for Delhi at around 1.30 pm.