 Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12
Priyanka Gandhi Will Visit Gauri Ghat To Seek Maa Narmada's Blessings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Jabalpur on June 12 to sound the poll bugle for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Elections.

Gandhi will reach Dumna airport at 10:30 am on June 12, from where she will take a chopper ride to reach Gauri Ghat to seek Narmada's blessings.

Around 11:30 am, Gandhi will reach Shahid Memorial ground to address the general meeting of the Congress leaders.

She will leave for Delhi at around 1.30 pm.

