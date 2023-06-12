Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath Slams BJP For Reducing Religion To Mere 'Propaganda' In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing general meeting of Congress workers in Jabalpur, State President Kamal Nath hit out at Shivraj government, accusing it of corruption, rise in crime and giving open field to land mafias.
Reiterating his stance, he said "I am a Hindu, but not stupid," saying BJP has reduced religion to mere propaganda.
He slammed the Shivraj-led BJP for resorting to malpractices to topple the elected Congress government in 2020.
Nath promised public for the state's overall development and providing job opportunities to youths.
