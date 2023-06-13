Bhopal: Satpura Bhawan Fire Doused After Nearly 12 Hours

Satpura Bhawan Fire completely controlled with help of fire brigade, central government and army | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The massive fire that burnt Satpura Bhawan for nearly 12 hours was finally doused on wee hours of Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 4pm on Monday on third floor of Satpura Bhawan which houses government offices. It further spread to 4th, 5th and 6th floors.

Helicopter were called midnight and the fire was doused around 3am on Tuesday, confirmed Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh.

Bhopal Police and administration trying to control Satpura Fire. | FP Photo

He added, “Our first priority was to prevent any loss of life following which the fire broke out has been controlled completely. No casualties have been reported in the blaze as people were safely evacuated before the fire spread.”

However, the smoke is still coming out from the sixth floor and firefighters will take nearly two hours to completely bring it under control,

Aslo, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been constantly monitoring the whole incident which was being taken care of by Central Government, Indian Army and other concerned agencies.