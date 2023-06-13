Madhya Pradesh: Even After Loss Of 16 Lives, Danger Lurks At Every Corner Of 'Highway Of Death'

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to concerned department’s officials negligence, stretch of Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway 59 (or NH 59) passing through Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district is turning out to be the ‘Highway of Death’.

As per data available, as many 16 persons had lost their lives in six different accidents reported in last two months on the 45-kilometre stretch of NH-59 between Mangod to Machliya Ghat.

After each accident, administrative officials visit the spot along with employees of the road construction company and carry out inspection, but no concrete measure has ever been taken to prevent another accident in the future.

Even on April 20, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal had written a letter to the project officer of National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) for rectification of road’s technical error, saying that speed breakers, solar blinker lights, reflectors, high masks on National Highway at Phulgawadi, Bhopawar Chowkdi, Mandi Road, Kukshi Chowkdi should be there.

But even after the MLA’s letter, the NHAI officials have dared to take only small or concrete step for the prevention of accidents on the National Highway... it is not visible anywhere.

Commuters and local villagers claimed that now they are fearing to travel on this road, but authorities hardly bother to take relevant action in the matter. When contacted assistant collector Shivam Prajapati said after death of four persons at Machliya Ghat, we carried out inspection and saw some loopholes there. We have directed NHAI officials to take preventive measures.

Work has already begun regarding various deficiencies between Dattigaon to Machhalia Ghat. After the completion of the work here, work will start regarding deficiencies of the road between Mangod and Rajgarh. We are keeping an eye on the work being done by the National Highway officials. The administration is worried and cautious about increasing accidents on the National Highway.

Timeline

April 11: Four persons were killed when they were collecting wheat spilled on road between Bheru Chowki and Undeli Fanta and one rashly driven truck crushed them to death. On the same day, one person died at Mangod when a car hit his motorcycle resulting into the death of the person on the spot. On the next day, SDM Rahul Chouhan visited the spot with NHAI officials and directed them to take preventive measures to avert accidents.

April 18: Three youths, including a councillor from Sardarpur municipal council were killed after their car crashed into a multi-axle truck near Bhopawar four-lane square. On April 20, district administration’s security committee called a meeting to have a marathon discussion on technical aspects.

June 5: Four persons, including a woman and two kids were killed after a truck toppled on their motorcycle. On June 6, in-charge SDM Shivam Prajapati, SDOP Ashutosh Patel inspected NH-59 from Sardarpur to Rajgarh and directed NHAI officials to take relevant measures.

Besides, five more persons were killed in three other accidents at different places and the administration held meeting after that but no concrete measures have been taken so far.