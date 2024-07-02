WATCH: 'Narendra Modi Does Not Represent Hindus,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark in Lok Sabha asking what was wrong in the latter's speech.

"Rahul Gandhi mentioned truth, non-violence, love and harmony as the character of Hindus. What was wrong in saying this? How can BJP, Narendra Modi, whose conduct is contrary to the main principles of Hinduism, claim to represent Hindus? This country belongs to everyone and respecting all religions is our religion. That is our right in our Indian Constitution," Congress leader Singh posted on X on Tuesday morning.

Participating in the debate on the Motion Of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India.

हिंदुस्तान डर का देश नहीं है।



हमारे सभी महापुरुषों ने अहिंसा की बात की, डर मिटाने की बात की।



नरेंद्र मोदी, भाजपा और RSS पूरा हिंदू समाज नहीं हैं- जो हिंसा और नफ़रत फैलाता है, वो हिंदू हो ही नहीं सकता। pic.twitter.com/v2BaEcQRTS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 1, 2024

Systematic, full-scale assault on the idea of India: RaGa

"There has been a systematic and full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed...I was attacked by the order of the Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...," Gandhi alleged.

He also called the Hindu symbol 'Abhaya Mudra' which gestures fearlessness, reassurance and safety, as the symbol of the Congress party." "Abhaya Mudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhaya Mudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that the BJP was not the entire Hindu society.

"Narendra Modi is not the entire Hindu society. BJP is not the entire Hindu society, RSS is not the entire society, this is not BJP's contract," he said.

BJP members took strong objection to Rahul Gandhi's remark and accused Rahul of insulting Hindu religion by connecting it with violence.

MP CM Mohan Yadav also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Lok Sabha saying the Congress leader should apologise immediately and the Congress party should clarify its stand whether it agrees with the statement or not.

CM Yadav also appealed to the National President of the Congress party to immediately ask for the resignation of Rahul Gandhi.