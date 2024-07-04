 Madhya Pradesh Budget 2024-25: FM Jagdish Devda Presents Budget Of Rs 3,65,067 Cr, Focus On Infra, Women & Tribal Welfare; No New Tax
Govt comes up with some new schemes. The appropriation amount of budget is 16% more than the last year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid unprecedented ruckus by Opposition over nursing scam, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented 2024-25 Budget worth Rs 3,65,067 crore in Assembly on Wednesday. The appropriation amount of budget is 16% more than the last year. In a big relief to common man no new tax has been proposed.

Revenue surplus has been estimated at Rs 1700 crore. Some new schemes have been announced. Work plan of e-Vidhan, e-Cabinet and e-Vidayak Office would be implemented soon. Every MLA would receive Rs 5 lakh under e Vidayak Office scheme. Scheme to provide financial assistance to poor prisoners would be launched soon. Besides Rs 150 crore have been provisioned for Mukyamantri Sahkari Dugdh Utpadan Protsahan Yojana and Rs 1081 crore for culture, religious trust and endowment. A major section of this amount would be spent on development of Ram Path Gaman and Shri Krishna Pathey Yojana.

In view of Simhastha 2028, all routes of Ujjain would be developed into four-lane or eight lane roads along with byspass.

A museum Veer Bharat Nyas dedicated to the heroes of India too would be set up.

The budget focuses on increasing revenue income, capital investment, doubling the size of budget in next five years, industrial expansion and expansion in road, irrigation and electricity facilities.

Budget break up

-- 16% will go in paying loan & interest

-- Only 1% for employment sector

-- 8% of budget marked for interest payment & 8% for loan payment. Loan & interest to account for 16% of budget.

-- 15% for infrastructure development.

-- 7% for agriculture sector

-- 13 % for health sector

-- 11% for education sector

-- 6 % for social sector

-- 12% marked for urban and rural development,

-- 9% for general services,

-- 1% for employment sector,

-- 0.14 % for culture

-- 2% percent for other services.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS

= Gram Research Centre to come up in Ujjain and Mustard Research Centre in Gwalior

= Government will provide Rs 125 as bonus on wheat MSP.

= Three government medical colleges-Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni would become operational in this fiscal,

= In next two years, government intends to start eight more government medical colleges

= Around 150 CM Rise School will start functioning from new buildings in 2024-25.

= Under PM Shri Yojana, around 730 schools have been identified

= 22 new hostels would be started under PM Jan Man Yojana.

= Under integrated scholarship scheme, free uniform would be given to around 63 lakh students.

= 22 new ITI would be started in the state.

= Sports complex of international level to come u p in Nathu Berkheda, Bhopal along with international level sports science centre

= Global Investors Summit to be organised at the start of next year

= 552 E-Buses will be operated in six cities vis Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain and Sagar. These buses will be operated under PM E Bus Scheme.

