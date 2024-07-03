Indore MP Shankar Lalwani Meets Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Proposes Projects To Boost City’s Connectivity

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani met National Highways and road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday and requested him to speed up the work of various projects going on in and around Indore.

He discussed over the need of additional road being built at Ganesh Ghat on Indore-Khandwa and Ichhapur, Indore-Harda Betul via Nagpur, Indore-Ujjain-Jhalawar, Indore-Mumbai route, logistics park being built in Betma.

Also, there a detailed discussion about the 3 layer overbridge being built near Outer Ring Road and Best Pricewas also held.

MP Lalwani said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has instructed the officials to complete the work in Indore soon.

Also, tenders have been issued for the western part of the outer ring road being built in Indore. For the eastern part, central & state governments will decide jointly.

Also, Minister of State for Road and Highway Transport Harsh Malhotra will soon come to Indore and review the projects.

Agrawal Samaj To Participate In Plantation Drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Agrawal Samaj is determined to participate in the drive to plant 51 lakh saplings. To discuss this issue, a meeting was held on Tuesday where Kailash Vijayvargiya headed the discussion.

Prem Goyal, Kamlesh Khandelwal, Raju Agrawal and other members of the Samaj were present in the meeting. Altogether the members have dedicated themselves to contribute to the idea of Indore Municipal Corporation and are wholeheartedly ready to participate in the plantation drive.