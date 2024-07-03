Indore: Now, One House In Each Ward To Get 'Green Award'

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Tuesday said that the city is determined to plant 51 lakh saplings from July 7 to July 14 adding that 85 house owners demonstrating exceptional greenery in each ward will be felicitated with the 'Green Award'.

'This award, to be incorporated into Indore Municipal Corporation's budget, recognises individuals and organisations contributing to urban greening,' he told reporters during an inspection.

In a significant stride towards enhancing the city's cleanliness and environmental sustainability, Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma conducted an inspection of the cleanliness system, home composting, and water recharging efforts in various areas on Tuesday.

"We are committed to making Indore clean and green," stated Bhargav. "Achieving this goal is a collective effort, and citizen participation is the key," he added.

Accompanied by key officials, including public works incharge Rajendra Rathore, local corporator Pooja Patidar, additional commissioner Siddharth Jain, superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma, and chief health officer Dr Akhilesh Yadav, the inspection was started from Rasoma Square.

The delegation reviewed the cleaning system of the local drain, highlighting its importance in maintaining urban hygiene.

The team proceeded to Vijay Nagar Square and Scheme Number 78 Niranjanpur Square, scrutinising the cleanliness measures in place. Observations extended to Sayaji Square and nearby areas, where the water recharging systems were assessed for their efficiency. Bhargav and Verma provided guidelines for necessary improvements, emphasising the continuous need for effective waste management and water conservation strategies.

A notable highlight was the inspection of the home composting system in Scheme Number 78 Niranjanpur, where citizens have actively adopted composting practices. Commending the residents' efforts, Bhargav remarked, "Home composting is crucial for environmental protection, and we encourage all citizens to participate in these sustainable practices."