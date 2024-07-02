 Madhya Pradesh: No End To Water-Logging In Basement Of Government Cancer Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: No End To Water-Logging In Basement Of Government Cancer Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: No End To Water-Logging In Basement Of Government Cancer Hospital

Renovation stalled despite six months of effort

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Water logging continues in basement of Cancer Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than six months have passed since the plan to renovate the basement of Government Cancer Hospital was initiated, yet the project remains incomplete. Managed by Indore Development Authority (IDA), the renovation work has been halted for the last three months. The medical college management had allocated a tender worth 95 lakh to IDA for this project, which included sealing the basement's water sources and creating new facilities. Despite approximately 80 per cent of the work being completed and a significant portion of the budget spent, waterlogging issues persist, leading to a temporary suspension of the project.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: High Court Tells Govt To Disclose Marks Of Agniveers Within 15 Days
article-image

The basement, unused for the last 20 years due to waterlogging, was intended to house a new OPD for cancer patients, a waiting hall, consultant rooms and additional spaces for medical PG students and doctors. A year ago, budget for renovation was approved, with the project slated for completion by March 2024.

The medical college management, under the guidance of the then divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, had formulated an action plan to address water issues. However, ongoing water leakage problems have put a pause on the much-needed renovations. Meanwhile, hospital authorities said that they are expecting that the work will be completed soon as they have planned to use the basement as the extended OPD of the hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: No End To Water-Logging In Basement Of Government Cancer Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: No End To Water-Logging In Basement Of Government Cancer Hospital

Silence At MP Checkposts: A Welcome Surprise For Drivers, No More Queues, Just Cruise

Silence At MP Checkposts: A Welcome Surprise For Drivers, No More Queues, Just Cruise

WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education...

WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education...

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY

MP July 1 Monsoon Update: Late Arrival Of Monsoon Leads To 10% Deficit In June; Expect Heavy Rains...

MP July 1 Monsoon Update: Late Arrival Of Monsoon Leads To 10% Deficit In June; Expect Heavy Rains...