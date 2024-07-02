Madhya Pradesh: No End To Water-Logging In Basement Of Government Cancer Hospital

Water logging continues in basement of Cancer Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than six months have passed since the plan to renovate the basement of Government Cancer Hospital was initiated, yet the project remains incomplete. Managed by Indore Development Authority (IDA), the renovation work has been halted for the last three months. The medical college management had allocated a tender worth 95 lakh to IDA for this project, which included sealing the basement's water sources and creating new facilities. Despite approximately 80 per cent of the work being completed and a significant portion of the budget spent, waterlogging issues persist, leading to a temporary suspension of the project.

The basement, unused for the last 20 years due to waterlogging, was intended to house a new OPD for cancer patients, a waiting hall, consultant rooms and additional spaces for medical PG students and doctors. A year ago, budget for renovation was approved, with the project slated for completion by March 2024.

The medical college management, under the guidance of the then divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, had formulated an action plan to address water issues. However, ongoing water leakage problems have put a pause on the much-needed renovations. Meanwhile, hospital authorities said that they are expecting that the work will be completed soon as they have planned to use the basement as the extended OPD of the hospital.