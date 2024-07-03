Education In MP: 10L Students Dropped Out Of Schools In Two Academic Sessions

Briefs: YCMOU Begins Admissions MBA, BCA; Govt Officer Caught Taking Bribe In Rahuri | Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): More than 10 lakh students dropped from schools in two academic sessions in the state, as per the Economic Survey -2023-24 released by the state government here on Tuesday.

The admission in schools is witnessing a decline in the last three years. In the year 2020-21 in primary school 74.57 lakh students including boys and girls took admission, but the figure dropped to 73.21 lakh students †next year. And again in 2022-23 a drastic decline was seen as only 67.74 lakh students took the admission in schools in the state.

In 2020-21 from Class 1 to 8, 1.17 crore students were studying, in the next year 1.15 crore and in 2022-23 more than 1.08 crore students were studying. Around 10 lakh students dropped in two years.

According to a survey in 2021-22, more than 3.8% of primary school students dropped out. But the number of drop out students was more in middle school as around 9.01 % students did not attend †the school. Similarly in 2022-23 in primary school 4.50% students dropped out, and in middle school 8.37%.