 Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unable to collect nearly Rs 260 crore in long-pending service charges from more than a dozen government departments and their offices. Despite reminders every year, the arrears continue to pile up, with the Military Cantt alone owing Rs 120 crore and the Railways Rs 41 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unable to collect nearly Rs 260 crore in long-pending service charges from more than a dozen government departments and their offices. Despite reminders every year, the arrears continue to pile up, with the Military Cantt alone owing Rs 120 crore and the Railways Rs 41 crore.

According to the corporation’s revenue department, several government bodies remain major defaulters. The Public Works Department owes Rs 5 crore, the Tourism Rs 1 crore, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) Rs 3 crore, the BDA Rs 10 crore and the Housing Board more than Rs 1 crore.

Despite continuous communication and follow-up at the government level, most departments have shown little interest in clearing their dues. Officials believe that if these outstanding amounts are recovered, the BMC’s financial condition would improve significantly.

BMC officials confirmed that, recently, the Gas Relief Department deposited Rs 40 lakh, and efforts are underway to recover dues from the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA).

Rajendra Ahirwar, BMC Zonal Officer, Zone Three said,"notices are being issued to the Military cantt, and the file has been recalled. The payment process from several government departments is underway."

Department - Dues

Military Cantt - Rs 120 crore

Railways - Rs 41 crore

PWD - Rs 5 crore

Tourism - Rs 1 crore

PHE - Rs 3 crore

BDA - Rs 10 crore

Housing Board - Rs 1 crore+

Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges

