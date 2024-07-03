 Jailed Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Granted 4-Day Parole, To Take Oath As Khadoor Sahib MP In Speaker’s Chamber On July 5
According to reports, the Amritsar District Commissioner has approved the parole and communicated it to the Jail Superintendent in Dibrugarh.

Updated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Amritpal Singh | ANI

Amritpal Singh, an alleged Khalistani sympathiser, who won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab in the recent general elections, has been granted a four-day parole starting from July 5, with specific conditions attached. 

According to reports, the Amritsar District Commissioner has approved the parole and communicated it to the Jail Superintendent in Dibrugarh. 

This is a crucial moment for Singh and his supporters as he is reportedly set to take an oath as a Member of Parliament on July 5. 

Additionally, it is reported that Sarbhjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent Member of Parliament from Faridkot, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence to discuss the details of Singh's oath-taking ceremony. Following the meeting, Khalsa stated in a media discussion that the Speaker informed him that the oath would be administered in his chamber on July 5.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)

