Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At Delhi-Meerut Expressway

CCTV screengrab | X@bstvlive

A shocking incident has come to light from the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, where an on-duty traffic policeman was struck and flung into the air by a speeding Ertiga car on Friday evening at around 6:18 PM. The car, reportedly out of control, rammed into the cop.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced and is now going viral on social media. In the video, the traffic policeman can be seen standing near the divider when he suddenly notices the speeding vehicle hurtling towards him. He attempts to move away in a bid to escape, but the car crashes into him before he can react.

The impact sends the officer flying through the air, while the car continues at high speed without stopping. Another traffic cop can be seen running towards him after the crash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The injured officer has been identified as Constable Vipin. He is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. As of now, there are no reports about the driver of the vehicle.