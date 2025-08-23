 Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At Delhi-Meerut Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At Delhi-Meerut Expressway

In the video, the traffic policeman can be seen standing near the divider when he suddenly notices the speeding vehicle hurtling towards him. He attempts to move away in a bid to escape, but the car crashes into him before he can react.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X@bstvlive

A shocking incident has come to light from the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, where an on-duty traffic policeman was struck and flung into the air by a speeding Ertiga car on Friday evening at around 6:18 PM. The car, reportedly out of control, rammed into the cop.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced and is now going viral on social media. In the video, the traffic policeman can be seen standing near the divider when he suddenly notices the speeding vehicle hurtling towards him. He attempts to move away in a bid to escape, but the car crashes into him before he can react.

The impact sends the officer flying through the air, while the car continues at high speed without stopping. Another traffic cop can be seen running towards him after the crash.

Read Also
Caught On CCTV: Pet Dogs Attack Young Woman In Ghaziabad; Owner Booked
article-image

The injured officer has been identified as Constable Vipin. He is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. As of now, there are no reports about the driver of the vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At...

Caught On Camera: Traffic Police Flung Into Air After Speeding Ertiga Car Rams Into Him At...

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells...

'Resignation De Dunga': Community Health Centre Doctor-In-Charge Walks Out of Cabin After MLA Yells...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw...

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Yr-Old Nursery School Student In Auto-Rickshaw...

'PM Modi Refused To Give Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bill To Sack Ministers

'PM Modi Refused To Give Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bill To Sack Ministers