Qutub Minar Shines In Yellow And Blue Ukrainian Flag Colours To Mark Ukraine's Independence Day - VIDEO | X

New Delhi, August 23: On the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day 2025, Delhi’s historic Qutub Minar was illuminated in yellow and blue which are the colours of the Ukrainian national flag. The vibrant colours lit up the monument on Saturday evening as the country celebrates its National Day or Independence Day 2025. This symbolises solidarity with Ukraine on its National Day.

When Is Ukraine's Independence Day?

Ukraine National Day, also known as Independence Day, is celebrated every year on August 24. It marks the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The day is one of the most important national holidays in Ukraine, symbolising freedom, unity and the resilience of its people.

Celebrations usually include parades, cultural programs, concerts and patriotic displays, while citizens proudly showcase their national flag and traditional attire.

Zelenskyy Tweets

Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to his official X account and said, "We remember the longing for freedom that Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian people demonstrated with the Baltic Way. We honor the unity these nations showed in defending their right to freedom and independence."

He further stated, "And today we highly appreciate the genuine solidarity of the Baltic states, in the face of dumb Russian imperialism. Just as you have, we are defending the right of our state and our people to independent life, and against the Russian attempt to subjugate us. Together we will return durable peace and uphold human dignity on the European continent."

Independence Day Popularity

Earlier in 2013, the Independence Day holiday was not considered to be very famous among the Ukrainians. It was reportedly the least popular holidays in the country. However, its popularity and importance have increased in the recent past after the Russian invasion.

Russian Invasion

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022, which led to the increase in the popularity of Independence Day in Ukraine. As per reports, study shows that the popularity of Independence Day and Defenders Day has increased more than two fold in the recent past.