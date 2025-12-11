 Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

A speeding car overturned after reportedly ramming four police motorcycles near Shivaji Crossing in Bhopal late Wednesday night. Police said the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and no one was injured.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car overturned after reportedly ramming four police motorcycles near Shivaji Crossing in Bhopal late Wednesday night. Police said the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and no one was injured.

According to reports, policemen from  TT Nagar and Arera Hills police stations were on patrolling duty near Shivaji Crossing when the accident occurred. 

The driver was coming from the direction of TT Nagar and first hit a vehicle of some youths who were putting up posters of a political event. His vehicle then rammed the police motorcycles and then overturned. A mishap was averted as the policemen leaped away from their vehicles on seeing the speeding car headed towards them, police said.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Cooperative Inspector Among Three Caught Taking Bribe; Lokayukta Action In Balaghat,...
article-image

The driver was rescued and then detained, they added.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Salian Death Case: 5 Years On, Investigation Still Delayed Amid Political Claims And Ongoing Legal Challenges
Disha Salian Death Case: 5 Years On, Investigation Still Delayed Amid Political Claims And Ongoing Legal Challenges
Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Seeks Medical Reports Before Considering Plea For FIR; State Awaiting Fresh Forensic Findings
Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Seeks Medical Reports Before Considering Plea For FIR; State Awaiting Fresh Forensic Findings
Bombay HC Questions ‘Malafide’ In Scaling Down Zeeshan Siddique’s Security After Father Baba Siddique’s Murder; Seeks Committee Records
Bombay HC Questions ‘Malafide’ In Scaling Down Zeeshan Siddique’s Security After Father Baba Siddique’s Murder; Seeks Committee Records
Bombay HC Quashes Case Against Chanda Kochhar, 4 ICICI Officials In PMC Octroi Evasion Row; Proceedings To Continue Against Bank
Bombay HC Quashes Case Against Chanda Kochhar, 4 ICICI Officials In PMC Octroi Evasion Row; Proceedings To Continue Against Bank

A video of the accident showing a police motorcycle trapped under the overturned vehicle and another motorcycle lying severely damaged has gone viral on social media.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Dohar confirmed that the mobile patrol bike from his

station was damaged though no injuries were reported to the policemen present on the spot.

The accident, however, triggered confusion over jurisdiction. While TT Nagar Police said that the accident spot falls under MP Nagar Police Station, but the latter denied it. Arera Hills

Police also denied jurisdiction. The damaged car was finally parked at MP Nagar Police Station. Meanwhile, sources said that the injured car driver was later taken away to a private hospital by his family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges

Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges

MP News: E-Scooty Scheme for Laborers Fails To Take Off

MP News: E-Scooty Scheme for Laborers Fails To Take Off

MP News: State's Cities Lag In Affordable Housing Drive

MP News: State's Cities Lag In Affordable Housing Drive

MP News: Supreme Court Orders Special Investigation Team Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man

MP News: Supreme Court Orders Special Investigation Team Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man