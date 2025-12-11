Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car overturned after reportedly ramming four police motorcycles near Shivaji Crossing in Bhopal late Wednesday night. Police said the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and no one was injured.

According to reports, policemen from TT Nagar and Arera Hills police stations were on patrolling duty near Shivaji Crossing when the accident occurred.

The driver was coming from the direction of TT Nagar and first hit a vehicle of some youths who were putting up posters of a political event. His vehicle then rammed the police motorcycles and then overturned. A mishap was averted as the policemen leaped away from their vehicles on seeing the speeding car headed towards them, police said.

The driver was rescued and then detained, they added.

A video of the accident showing a police motorcycle trapped under the overturned vehicle and another motorcycle lying severely damaged has gone viral on social media.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Dohar confirmed that the mobile patrol bike from his

station was damaged though no injuries were reported to the policemen present on the spot.

The accident, however, triggered confusion over jurisdiction. While TT Nagar Police said that the accident spot falls under MP Nagar Police Station, but the latter denied it. Arera Hills

Police also denied jurisdiction. The damaged car was finally parked at MP Nagar Police Station. Meanwhile, sources said that the injured car driver was later taken away to a private hospital by his family.