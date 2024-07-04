Cyber Fraud: Australian Citizen Duped Of Rs 1 Cr By Web Developer In Indore, Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A web developer was arrested by the state cyber cell for duping an Australian citizen of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of making a software for the complainant to run on the platform of a renowned company on Wednesday. Also, the ownership of hosting of a website was also recovered by the cyber cell from the accused.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh informed Free Press that an Australian citizen lodged a complaint on May 9, 2023 that a man had taken 1.77 lakh Australian Dollars (about Rs 1 crore) on the pretext of making a project for him in collaboration with Apple Company. The Australian citizen had authorised a person from the city to lodge a complaint so the state cyber cell registered a case against the accused and managed to arrest him. The accused has been identified as Mayank Saluja, a resident of Green Park Colony.

A team led by DSP Narendra Raghuwanshi was constituted to investigate the case and to identify the accused. The officials had taken the statements of the local complainant (the person who was authorised to lodge a complaint with the cyber cell by the Australian citizen). Later, the statement of the Australian citizen was recorded through video conferencing. The transaction details were gathered by the cyber cell officials from him. He informed the officials that he had transferred money in instalments as informed by the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a web developer and was contacted by the complainant from Australia through a website. The complainant told him to create a software for him for video calling and conferencing and sent some details of his web browser.

Then, the accused informed him that he was facing difficulty running his application on Apple's web browser and needed technical code to make a special application to run on iPhone, iPad, MacBook etc. The accused later took money from the complainant on the pretext of becoming a partner of Apple Company and to buy shares of the company but he did not give a share certificate to the complainant. He further asked for money saying that he needed to form an NGO for the same.

After knowing about the FIR, the accused had reportedly tried to get bail from the court but his anticipatory bail was rejected. The accused had also sold his old house so the cyber cell officials had to face difficulty in arresting him. The officials somehow managed to arrest the accused from his new place in the city.

Complainant was unable to get access to his website

The accused allegedly informed the officials that the complainant had bought a website's domain and the accused had taken the domain on the pretext of working on it. The hosting of the website was also transferred by him to the accused. The accused was working on the complainant's website and he (complainant from Australia) was unable to get access to the control panel of his website. The officials have also sent information to Apple Company and Skype through emails and further investigation is on into the case.