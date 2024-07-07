MP: CM Mohan Yadav, Minister Bhupendra Yadav Launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign In Indore; Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

MP: CM Mohan Yadav, Minister Bhupendra Yadav Inaugurate ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign In Indore; Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple | X / CM Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant environmental initiative, the city of Indore saw the launch of a massive tree plantation campaign On Sunday. The campaign, titled "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," aims to plant 51 lakh trees across the city. The event was graced by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Central Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Also, the CM and Forest minister were accompanied by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhagrav, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and many others during the launch of the the plantation campaign.

The inauguration ceremony began at 11 AM with the Chief Minister offering floral tributes at the statue of Maa Ahilya in Rajwada, marking the commencement of the "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" initiative. Over 15,000 women will participate in planting 1 lakh saplings in the Bijasan area, which will be named as Matru Van (Mother Forest).

CM Mohan Yadav, Minister Bhupendra Yadav offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Early in the morning on Sunday, before landing in Indore for the plantation event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, praying for the prosperity and well-being of the state's residents. They were warmly welcomed by the temple committee chairman and the Ujjain Collector, who presented them with traditional garments and a portrait of Baba Mahakal.

The occasion was attended by various dignitaries including legislators Anil Jain, Vivek Joshi, and Om Jain, who expressed their support for the various development projects being carried out by the government.