Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express Timing Changed; Check Revised Time For Other Trains

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Train schedules for several trains passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur are set to change from August 11 and 15. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

The revised timings are as follows:

The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin MP Sampark Kranti Express will depart from Jabalpur station at 7:20 Pm instead of 7:30 Pm.

At the same time, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express will depart at 5:30 Pm.

The Jabalpur-Ajmer Dayodaya Express will now depart at 8:35 Pm instead of 8:50 Pm.

The Jabalpur-Santragachi Humsafar Express will leave at 8:20 Pm.

The Barauni-Gondia Express departing from Barauni will arrive at Katni at 06:15 Am instead of 06:35 Am.

Mahakoshal Foundation demands direct train to Amritsar

Currently, there is no direct train from Jabalpur to Amritsar. Passengers wishing to travel to Amritsar must change trains in Delhi, which causes inconvenience to them. Therefore, members of the Mahakoshal Foundation informed Member of Parliament Ashish Dubey about this issue on Thursday.

The Foundation members also submitted a demand letter to the MP requesting improvement in train connectivity with Amritsar. The MP has assured that he will make appropriate efforts in this direction and propose to the Railway Board a decision in the interest of passengers.