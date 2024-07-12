 ‘Best Friends’ BSF Lady Constables Flee Together From MP, Traced In West Bengal; Akansha’s Mom Alleges Kidnap By Shahana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Best Friends’ BSF Lady Constables Flee Together From MP, Traced In West Bengal; Akansha’s Mom Alleges Kidnap By Shahana

‘Best Friends’ BSF Lady Constables Flee Together From MP, Traced In West Bengal; Akansha’s Mom Alleges Kidnap By Shahana

The last sighting of Akanksha and Shahana was on June 6, 2024. The BSF had filed a missing persons report at the Bilaua police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
(Left) Akanksha and (Right) Shahana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Border Security Force (BSF) lady constables who went missing from the Tekanpur Cantonment in MP's Gwalior, were traced in West Bengal. The two constables-- Shahana Khatoon and Akanksha Nikhar, were located at the Murshidabad border on Friday. They are currently being interrogated by the BSF officials.

Both the constables claimed they left together of their own free will.

The last sighting of Akanksha and Shahana was on June 6, 2024. The BSF had filed a missing persons report at the Bilaua police station. Akanksha’s mother had accused colleague Shahana of kidnapping her daughter.

Read Also
MP: Two BSF Women Constables Missing; Police Searching; Mother Suspects Kidnapping By Friend
article-image

What was the case?

Akanksha, 30, from Jabalpur’s Jogi Mohalla, was posted as an instructor at the BSF's STC (Subsidiary Training Centre). In December 2023, when Akanksha’s roommate went on a 15-day leave, Shahana from West Bengal was attached to the BSF Tekanpur.

Given Akanksha’s room was vacant, Shahana moved in with her, and the two became fast friends. Their bond grew so strong that they considered each other their entire world, distancing themselves from everyone else at the Tekanpur Cantonment.

Akanksha had previously served on the West Bengal border for eight years before being posted at the Tekanpur Cantonment in Gwalior in 2021. Shahana, too, had served on the West Bengal border, but they were not friends then.

Read Also
Missing BSF Constables: CCTV Footage Reveals Women Boarding Train From Gwalior To Murshidabad
article-image

Kidnaping speculated by Akanksha's kin

Akanksha’s mother, Urmila Nikhar, speculated that Shahana might have come to Gwalior with a plan, as her home and job were in West Bengal. Urmila Nikhar even visited Shahana’s home in Murshidabad during her search for Akanksha.

However, Shahana’s family did not cooperate, refusing to meet or provide any information about the girls. Urmila had informed the police that she suspects a kidnapping.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Best Friends’ BSF Lady Constables Flee Together From MP, Traced In West Bengal; Akansha’s Mom...

‘Best Friends’ BSF Lady Constables Flee Together From MP, Traced In West Bengal; Akansha’s Mom...

Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia Becomes New Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court 

Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia Becomes New Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court 

MP: Almost One-Third Of Suicides Are Due To Family Problems, Says NCRB's Report

MP: Almost One-Third Of Suicides Are Due To Family Problems, Says NCRB's Report

MP: Protest Against State Moong Policy 2024 Continues, Farmers Claim New Policy To Incur Rs 1500 Cr...

MP: Protest Against State Moong Policy 2024 Continues, Farmers Claim New Policy To Incur Rs 1500 Cr...

MP: Kailash Ahead In Boosting Modi's Drive, Other Ministers Far Behind

MP: Kailash Ahead In Boosting Modi's Drive, Other Ministers Far Behind