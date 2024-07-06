Missing BSF Constables: CCTV Footage Reveals Women Boarding Train From Gwalior To Murshidabad

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): CCTV footage has revealed new information about the disappearance of two female constables from the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy in Gwalior's Tekanpur on June 27. The footage shows Shahana Khatun and Akanksha Nikhar, both leaving the academy together under normal circumstances.

The two constables have been missing for almost a month, causing concern among security agencies. They were part of the BSF's ATC wing, which handles military weapons and security. Their last known location was Murshidabad, West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border, an area notorious for illegal trafficking.

Shahana Khatun, from Murshidabad, West Bengal, and Akanksha Nikhar, from Jabalpur, were close friends. Akanksha’s mother has accused Shahana of kidnapping her daughter, although the CCTV footage shows both women leaving the academy casualy.

On June 27, Shahana and Akanksha disappeared, leaving their mobile phones behind with all data deleted. The phones were found in their rooms at the academy. The CCTV footage shows them at Gwalior Railway Station boarding a train together. They traveled to Delhi, withdrew money from an ATM, and then headed to Murshidabad via Kolkata.

Akanksha’s mother has filed an FIR in Gwalior, accusing Shahana of kidnapping her daughter. The BSF has increased security along the Bangladesh-West Bengal border and alerted intelligence agencies. Both constables were last seen at the Delhi Railway Station, and their current whereabouts remain unknown.