WATCH: Student & Friends Attack Coaching Class Teacher With Stick To Avenge His Expulsion In MP's Morena; CCTV Clip Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Morena, where a youth, along with his friends attacked his former Math teacher with a stick in front of the students.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the classroom. The viral clip shows the youth and his friends, with faces covered with scarves, barging inside a coaching class. The accused attacked the teacher with a stick, causing panic among the students. In the video, the male teacher can be seen giving them a fight, however he was beaten outside publicly.

#WATCH | Youth Barges Into Coaching Class With His Friends In Morena, Attacks Former Math Teacher With Stick#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cxBEroPAKr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 6, 2024

Student attacked teacher to avenge expulsion

According to information, the victim teacher has been identified as Sandeep Shukla, a mathematics coaching teacher in Kansana Gali Duttpura, under the city of Kotwali. He was teaching his students in the classroom when his former student, Aditya, son of Mukesh Upadhyay, a resident of Ramnagar Morena, barged in along with his two other friends and dragged the teacher out of the coaching.

When the teacher raised the stick, the accused snatched it, beat the teacher, and threatened to kill him. As a large crowd gathered on the road, the accused fled the spot, leaving the teacher injured.

The victim, Shukla, reached the police station and handed over the CCTV footage to the police. A case has been registered. It is said that the accused student, Aditya, had earlier beaten up a student and made his video viral on social media, due to which teacher Sandeep Shukla had expelled him from the coaching centre. And since then, the accused has been threatening the teacher.