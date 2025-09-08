 Bhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony

Role of universities important in realizing digital & developed India dream: Chancellor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 78,000 students received PhD, graduate, and other degrees during the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University on Monday. Chancellor and Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were the chief guests at the event.

Addressing the function at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, the Governor said that universities play a vital role in realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of a Digital and Developed India.

“Opportunities are rapidly increasing in agriculture, food, physical education, cyber security, drone technology, and other sectors,” said the Governor. He congratulated the university for securing NAAC’s ‘A’ grade and being the only state university to feature in the Global World University Ranking.

Read Also
Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor...
article-image

In his address, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasis is being laid on the study of all Indian languages. He announced that with the support of Devi Ahilya University, Indore, a medical college will soon be opened in Jhabua.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC Issued Against Couple
Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC Issued Against Couple
Mumbai News: Two Arrested In Property Dispute After 65-Year-Old Man Dies From Assault In Kandivali
Mumbai News: Two Arrested In Property Dispute After 65-Year-Old Man Dies From Assault In Kandivali
Sheena Bora Case: Retired Cop Dnyaneshwar Ganore Contradicts Vidhie Mukerjea’s Testimony In Court
Sheena Bora Case: Retired Cop Dnyaneshwar Ganore Contradicts Vidhie Mukerjea’s Testimony In Court
RLDA Invites Bids For Three Prime Mumbai Land Parcels Worth ₹8,092.30 Crore On 99-Year Lease
RLDA Invites Bids For Three Prime Mumbai Land Parcels Worth ₹8,092.30 Crore On 99-Year Lease

Higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar said it is a matter of pride that convocation ceremonies are being organised in line with Indian traditions. Madhya Pradesh, he said, is the first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP). Under NEP, all universities in the state will start offering courses in one or two languages, and the work of integration of languages will be carried out in MP.

Barkatullah University vice chancellor Prof S K Jain administered the oath to students, urging them never to forget their alma mater and city, wherever they go in the world. During the ceremony, students were awarded D.Litt, PhD, and graduate degrees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony

JEE Main 2026: January And April Sessions Confirmed, No Changes In Exam Pattern, Syllabus

JEE Main 2026: January And April Sessions Confirmed, No Changes In Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court...

Administrative Structure Shake-Up Triggers Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Government Medical Colleges

Administrative Structure Shake-Up Triggers Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Government Medical Colleges

PM Narendra Modi Laid Durgawati Memorial Stone In Jabalpur Two Years Ago, But Work Is Yet To Start

PM Narendra Modi Laid Durgawati Memorial Stone In Jabalpur Two Years Ago, But Work Is Yet To Start