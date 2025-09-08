Bhopal: 78,000 Students Receive Degrees At Barkatullah University's Convocation Ceremony |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 78,000 students received PhD, graduate, and other degrees during the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University on Monday. Chancellor and Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were the chief guests at the event.

Addressing the function at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, the Governor said that universities play a vital role in realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of a Digital and Developed India.

“Opportunities are rapidly increasing in agriculture, food, physical education, cyber security, drone technology, and other sectors,” said the Governor. He congratulated the university for securing NAAC’s ‘A’ grade and being the only state university to feature in the Global World University Ranking.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasis is being laid on the study of all Indian languages. He announced that with the support of Devi Ahilya University, Indore, a medical college will soon be opened in Jhabua.

Higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar said it is a matter of pride that convocation ceremonies are being organised in line with Indian traditions. Madhya Pradesh, he said, is the first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP). Under NEP, all universities in the state will start offering courses in one or two languages, and the work of integration of languages will be carried out in MP.

Barkatullah University vice chancellor Prof S K Jain administered the oath to students, urging them never to forget their alma mater and city, wherever they go in the world. During the ceremony, students were awarded D.Litt, PhD, and graduate degrees.