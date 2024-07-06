VIDEO: First Leg Of Rains Expose Water Leakage & Blockage At Newly Inaugurated Gwalior Airport

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The newly inaugurated Gwalior airport failed to resist even the first leg of the seasonal rains. Visuals have surfaced showing leakage from the airport's ceiling in the arrival area. Similarly, water clogging was witnessed at the entrance gate of the airport, causing inconvenience to passengers.

According to information, Gwalior airport is the first in the country to be completed in the shortest time. It was inaugurated a few months ago when Jyotiraditya Scinida was the Union Aviation Minister. Politicians claimed that the airport boasts state-of-the-art facilities and was built using advanced techniques and materials. However, the visuals show water dripping from the ceiling and the entrance clogged at the time when monsoon has just begun.

'It's temporary,' says Scinida

Replying to the media queries, former aviation minister and current telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said no shortcomings must be tolerated. Referring to the Gwalior and Jabalpur airports, he said that the roofs were made of canvas, which can cause situations like leakage in rain.

"Leakage or water clogging at Gwalior airport is a temporary issue. There was blockage in the drain due to heavy rains, which led to the clogging at the entrance. 4 hours later, you see, everything is cleaned," the minister said.

Notably, this is not the first such instance. Last week, a part of the roof collapsed in the arrival area of Jabalpur airport. The roof fell on the car parked below, crushing it. Fortunately, the car was vacant, and no casualties were reported.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of the passengers and the quality of the materials used in airports.