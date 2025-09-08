 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court

Pending since 2011, petition sought that case be reheard or retried

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a hearing in Bhopal’s district and sessions court on Monday, the CBI presented its written and oral arguments, stating that the petition filed by the three convicts (Union Carbide Corporation officials) under Section 464, CrPC, for ‘re-trial’ is not maintainable. 

In this case pending since 2011, the three convicts, J. Mukund, S.P. Chaudhary, and Kishore Kamdar, filed an appeal that the Bhopal trial court's decision of June 7, 2010, was wrong and the entire case should be reheard or retried, and new charges imposed.

In its written submission, the CBI said that the charges and sections which the convicts are calling wrong were mentioned in the Supreme Court order of September 13, 1996, basis which, the trial court started hearing the case on August 29, 1997.

Read Also
50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26
article-image

On June 7, 2010, all the Indian accused were found guilty under 304A of the then IPC. During this trial, none of the accused ever said that the charges against them were wrong or that some other charge should be applied.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways’ RLDA Invites Bids For Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi Land Parcels Worth ₹8,112 Crore
Indian Railways’ RLDA Invites Bids For Bandra, Parel, Mahalaxmi Land Parcels Worth ₹8,112 Crore
Kalyan Advocate Suicide Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Co-Accused Seek Anticipatory Bail; Husband Opposes
Kalyan Advocate Suicide Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Co-Accused Seek Anticipatory Bail; Husband Opposes
Security Breach At Navy Nagar: Man Impersonates Soldier, Steals INSAS Rifle From Agniveer
Security Breach At Navy Nagar: Man Impersonates Soldier, Steals INSAS Rifle From Agniveer
Mumbai Mews: Police Book Man For Misusing MLA Logo, Govt Nameplate On Private Cars
Mumbai Mews: Police Book Man For Misusing MLA Logo, Govt Nameplate On Private Cars

Rachna Dhingra, convenor, Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA), which works for raising awareness and seeking justice for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims, said, “The CBI submitted its written submission arguing that the petition of three convicts is not maintainable.

Since 2011, the petition is pending demanding retrial. The BGIA also gave written arguments regarding the dismissal of the petition of the convicts.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Convicted Union Carbide Men’s Retrial Plea Not Maintainable, Says CBI To Court...

Administrative Structure Shake-Up Triggers Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Government Medical Colleges

Administrative Structure Shake-Up Triggers Chaos In Madhya Pradesh's Government Medical Colleges

PM Narendra Modi Laid Durgawati Memorial Stone In Jabalpur Two Years Ago, But Work Is Yet To Start

PM Narendra Modi Laid Durgawati Memorial Stone In Jabalpur Two Years Ago, But Work Is Yet To Start

Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre