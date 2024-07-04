Hilarious! Thieves Enjoy Uninvited Lunch Date At Judge's House In MP, Leave With Pocket Change & A Toe Ring

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves barged into a judge's locked house while he was on a family vacation in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. Though the house was guarded by government staff, the thieves managed to make their way inside on Wednesday afternoon.

But, the investigation reveals something amusing! Unlike their expectation of catching a big fish, the thieves could only take Rs 1,000, silver toe rings, and some food. Unfinished dishes on the table were proof for the police.

According to information, the burglary took place at the official residence of Judge Usha Tiwari. The house, which is situated on Mansapuran Road in the district is manned by a governmental guard.

Unending treasure hunt...

The thieves entered the house in the broad daylight of Wednesday. When the thieves entered the residence, to their surprise lunch was ready for them to devour into. The thieves enjoyed the hospitality and ate the food that was kept on the table. Back to the mission, the perpetrators started to find some big treasure for themselves.

After scouring through the entire house, they stumbled upon a cupboard. In the said cupboard was the treasure that was not what they were looking for, but was what they ended up getting. A grand total of 1000 rupees and a silver toe ring. This was the loot that they ended up getting during this burglary.

When the guard reached the residence back at around 4 in the afternoon, he found the house's lock broken. The police were notified immediately.

The police have registered a case of theft against unknown persons based on the report filed by the guard assigned to the judge's residence.