 MP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol

MP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol

The auto was carrying a total of six passengers, including two women who lost their lives on the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four people lost their lives when an autorickshaw collided with a truck and overturned on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Shahdol's Budhar police area, where the truck collided with an auto, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving two critically injured. According to reports, the truck was traveling from Anuppur towards Shahdol, while the auto was coming from the opposite direction leading to a head-on collision.

Read Also
Indore Couple's 1st Anniversary Turns Into Tragedy As Drunk Biker Hits Wife; Hubby Planned Special...
article-image

The auto was carrying a total of six passengers, including two women who lost their lives on the spot. Two other women succumbed to their injuries at the medical college.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and arranged for the injured to be transported to the medical college via ambulances.

Read Also
Indore: Rs 5K Fine Collected For Running Private Vehicle As Ambulance
article-image

A reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced by the Shahdol zone additional director general for his arrest, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek.

Sanjay Jayaswal, the officer-in-charge of Budhar police station, informed that the collision occurred on NH-43 between Rungta and Pakariya villages. Local residents immediately alerted the police after the incident.

The police have seized the truck, whose driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. It was reported that the truck was loaded with gravel. Following the incident, there was a temporary traffic jam on NH-43, which the police managed to clear after their arrival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol

MP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol

MP Updates: SDRF Boats Used To Cross Flooded Roads In Sheopur; Illegal Hotel Demolished In Ujjain...

MP Updates: SDRF Boats Used To Cross Flooded Roads In Sheopur; Illegal Hotel Demolished In Ujjain...

VIDEO: First Leg Of Rains Expose Water Leakage & Blockage At Newly Inaugurated Gwalior Airport

VIDEO: First Leg Of Rains Expose Water Leakage & Blockage At Newly Inaugurated Gwalior Airport

8 Scenic & Historic Picnic Spots Near Bhopal To Visit This Monsoon

8 Scenic & Historic Picnic Spots Near Bhopal To Visit This Monsoon

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Crispy Pyaaz Kachoris To Lip-Smacking Bread Pakoras; 7 Best Places...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Crispy Pyaaz Kachoris To Lip-Smacking Bread Pakoras; 7 Best Places...