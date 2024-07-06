MP: 4 Women Dead As Overloaded Auto Collides With Speeding Truck In Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four people lost their lives when an autorickshaw collided with a truck and overturned on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Shahdol's Budhar police area, where the truck collided with an auto, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving two critically injured. According to reports, the truck was traveling from Anuppur towards Shahdol, while the auto was coming from the opposite direction leading to a head-on collision.

The auto was carrying a total of six passengers, including two women who lost their lives on the spot. Two other women succumbed to their injuries at the medical college.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and arranged for the injured to be transported to the medical college via ambulances.

A reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced by the Shahdol zone additional director general for his arrest, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek.

Sanjay Jayaswal, the officer-in-charge of Budhar police station, informed that the collision occurred on NH-43 between Rungta and Pakariya villages. Local residents immediately alerted the police after the incident.

The police have seized the truck, whose driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. It was reported that the truck was loaded with gravel. Following the incident, there was a temporary traffic jam on NH-43, which the police managed to clear after their arrival.