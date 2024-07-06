Indore: Rs 5K Fine Collected For Running Private Vehicle As Ambulance

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops caught a private vehicle which was being run as an ambulance on Friday. A fine of Rs 5,000 was collected from the vehicle driver and the number plate was removed by the cops.

According to an official, traffic subedar Sumit Biloniya and his team were deployed at Rajiv Gandhi Square for traffic management and spotted an ambulance with unclear number plate and stopped it. They found that the number which was allotted by the RTO for private vehicle was being used for commercial and ambulance purpose illegally. The driver could not show the documents of the vehicle. After finding the details of the vehicle, the police collected a fine of Rs 5,000 from the ambulance driver.

Mobile snatchers flee after dumping mobile phone of woman

A woman was robbed of her mobile phone in the Palasia area on Friday but the thieves dumped the phone and fled the scene as traffic cops deployed there started chasing them. According to the police, the woman was walking while talking over the phone when two youths on a bike snatched her mobile phone.

The woman cried for help and ASI Ramswaroop Singh, head constable Mukesh Lashkari and constable Prashant Patidar started to chase the snatchers. The accused fled the scene dumping her mobile phone. The police officials handed over the mobile phone to the woman, who thanked the officials for their quick response.