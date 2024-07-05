Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Metro Project Delayed By 5 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the Bhopal Metro Project delayed by five years.

Vijayvargiya made the statement in a written reply to a question by Congress legislator Arif Aqueel in the House on Thursday.

The Central Government gave permission to start Bhopal Metro Project in 2018. It was to be completed in four years, Vijayvargiya said, adding that the deadline for completion of the project is now 2027.

The cost of the project was kept at Rs 6, 941 crore, and, now, it is being estimated how much of it has increased because of the delay, he said.

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, he conducted a trial of the metro project before the assembly election. Most of the work of this project is yet to be completed, he said.

Capital project will not restart

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh has said that the capital project will not be restarted. He made the statement in reply to a question by Congress legislator Arif Masood in the House.

Many agencies are working for construction and beautification of Bhopal, Singh said.

It was decided that doubling and maintenance of roads and infrastructure work should be done properly, Singh said. During the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister capital project was closed.

When Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister, there were talks that the capital project should be restarted.

Minister Krishna Gaur also wrote letter to the Chief Minister about it.

From Singhís reply, it is clear that the government is not going to restart the capital project.

Rs 1.76cr scam in Sambal Yojna

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has accepted that a scam of Rs 1.76 crore cropped up in Bhopal Nagar Nigam in connection with Sambal Yojna. The minister said it in a written reply to a question in the House. There were irregularities in 88 cases out of 188, he said.

The minister said that six zonal officers had been suspended, and cases lodged against 17 employees for the scam.