Indore Couple's 1st Anniversary Turns Into Tragedy As Drunk Biker Hits Wife; Hubby Planned Special Dinner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic event, a man celebrating the first anniversary of meeting his wife found himself grappling with an unexpected wave of sorrow after the woman was killed when a drunk motorcyclist hit her. The incident happened on Thursday night on AB Road under Kishanganj police station limit when she was crossing the road on foot. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Wife reminded hubby about their first meet in morning

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sangeeta (26), a resident of Patalpani. Her husband Sunny Bhatia stated that Sangeeta was talking on mobile phone with her friend and didn't notice the bike. Two inebriated youths on the bike hit Sangeeta, throwing her up several feet. She was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Passerby caught one of the bikers and handed him over to the police, while the other managed to flee.

Couple was celebrating a special day, Sunny stated that they were celebrating the anniversary of their first meeting on July 4. Sangeeta had reminded him of this in the morning, so they decided to go out for a special dinner when the incident occurred. The couple had a love marriage six months ago.