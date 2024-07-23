MP Shocker! Husband, In-Laws Mutilate Pregnant Woman’s Limbs, Set Body Ablaze & Flee In Rajgarh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heinous crime, husband and in-laws murdered a 23-year-old pregnant woman, chopped-off her hands and legs and set her mutilated body on fire. The horrific incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Tuesday.



According to information, Tandi Khurd village in Kalipeeth police station area. The deceased Reena Tanwar’s family had been torturing her for dowry for a long time. She was married to husband Mithun five years ago and has a 1.5-year-old daughter and was pregnant with her second child.

Half-burnt mutilated body recovered from burning pyre

Reena’s father Ramprased Tanwar said, “They kept torturing my daughter for dowry, we sent money to resolve the matter. But on Tuesday, they killed my daughter. Someone from the village informed us that they are burning her.”



When Ramprased Tanwar reached the village, he found nothing but the burning pyre of his daughter. They extinguished the fire and recovered the half-burnt mutilated body of the deceased. The body, later, was sent for post-mortem.

Family demand strict action

After being informed, the police reached the spot and started the investigation. “Further actions would be taken on the basis of the facts and details revealed after the investigation. The accused husband Mithun and his family are absconding at present,” said Kalipeeth police station in-charge Rajneesh Sirothia.



The shocked and grieving family of Reena has demanded strict action against all the accused as soon as possible.