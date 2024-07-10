MP Cold-Blooded Murder: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat, Severes Her Head After Argument, Held

representational picture |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cold murder was reported from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly slit his wife's throat and severed her head. Her brother was stunned to see the horrific scene, as her bleeding body and her severed head laid on the ground, sending chills down the spine.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Chhaya Sharma.

The accused husband allegedly killed his wife and tried to flee the spot but was nabbed. He is currently being interrogated. The incident happened in Ambah, in the Ambah police station area of Morena district.

The primary probe reveals accused Anand Sharma had a heated argument with his wife, following which he slit her throat using a sharp weapon and severed her head. The exact reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the interrogation is completed.

Bro receives a call informing about sister's murder

According to information, Chhaya's brother received a call on Wednesday morning when he was informed about his sister's murder. He took it as a hoax call and tried to call his sister. When his sister's phone wasn't answered, he tried to call her husband, which too wasn't picked. Scared, he rushed to her home and was shocked to see Chhaya's body and head lying in the pool of blood in the courtyard.

Inconsolable, he informed the police. Ambah police station reached the spot. The family members of the deceased alleged that husband Anand killed Chhaya over domestic fights. A senior police official and a forensic lab team also reached the spot for a detailed investigation. A preliminary investigation reveals the domestic dispute between the couple as the reason behind the murder. The accused, Anand Sharma, has been taken into custody by the police for interrogation.