 MP Cold-Blooded Murder: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat, Severes Her Head After Argument, Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cold-Blooded Murder: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat, Severes Her Head After Argument, Held

MP Cold-Blooded Murder: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat, Severes Her Head After Argument, Held

The primary probe reveals accused Anand Sharma had a heated argument with his wife, following which he slit her throat using a sharp weapon and severed her head.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
representational picture |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cold murder was reported from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly slit his wife's throat and severed her head. Her brother was stunned to see the horrific scene, as her bleeding body and her severed head laid on the ground, sending chills down the spine.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Chhaya Sharma.

The accused husband allegedly killed his wife and tried to flee the spot but was nabbed. He is currently being interrogated. The incident happened in Ambah, in the Ambah police station area of Morena district.

The primary probe reveals accused Anand Sharma had a heated argument with his wife, following which he slit her throat using a sharp weapon and severed her head. The exact reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the interrogation is completed.

Read Also
Two Brothers Found Dead In Water Tank In MP; CCTV Clip Reveals They Were Hiding Big Petrol Cans...
article-image

Bro receives a call informing about sister's murder

According to information, Chhaya's brother received a call on Wednesday morning when he was informed about his sister's murder. He took it as a hoax call and tried to call his sister. When his sister's phone wasn't answered, he tried to call her husband, which too wasn't picked. Scared, he rushed to her home and was shocked to see Chhaya's body and head lying in the pool of blood in the courtyard.

Inconsolable, he informed the police. Ambah police station reached the spot. The family members of the deceased alleged that husband Anand killed Chhaya over domestic fights. A senior police official and a forensic lab team also reached the spot for a detailed investigation. A preliminary investigation reveals the domestic dispute between the couple as the reason behind the murder. The accused, Anand Sharma, has been taken into custody by the police for interrogation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cold-Blooded Murder: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat, Severes Her Head After Argument, Held

MP Cold-Blooded Murder: Hubby Slits Wife's Throat, Severes Her Head After Argument, Held

MP Updates: 5 Dead, 6 Critical In Car Crash In Narmadapuram; Lightning Kills 13 Buffaloes In Morena

MP Updates: 5 Dead, 6 Critical In Car Crash In Narmadapuram; Lightning Kills 13 Buffaloes In Morena

ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

MP: Delhi-Based Dietitian Found Dead In Jabalpur’s Rented Flat After 8 Days; Cops Start...

MP: Delhi-Based Dietitian Found Dead In Jabalpur’s Rented Flat After 8 Days; Cops Start...

Assembly Bypolls: Elections Underway In MP's Amarwara; 17% Voter Turnout By 9 Am

Assembly Bypolls: Elections Underway In MP's Amarwara; 17% Voter Turnout By 9 Am