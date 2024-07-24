MP: Assam Cops Search Congress MLA's Home In Tikamgarh After Cheating Case Against His Son | Representative Image

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Assam on Wednesday searched the residence of a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city over a cheating case registered against his son, an official said.

The team of cops reached the Congress MLA and former minister Yadvendra Singh Bundela's home, located in the Tal Darwaja area of the city, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani said a case of cheating has been registered against the lawmaker's son, Shashwat Singh, in Assam.

"A team of Assam police has come here in this regard and they sought the help of local police," he said.

Seach operation continued for 3 hours

Keshwani said the team returned after a search at the home of Bundela, who represents the Tikamgarh assembly constituency, for three hours under the protection of local police.

The SP said he was not authorised to disclose more about the matter. The MLA has yet to react to the search.

Assam cops come to Tikamgarh for the second time

Sources said this is the second time the Assam police came to Tikamgarh.

The Assam police had interrogated Shashwat Singh in September last year in connection with a multi-crore cheating case, they said.