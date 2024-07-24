Husband Kills Wife, Buries Body Behind His Hotel & Files Her ‘Missing’ Complaint In MP’s Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A husband was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and burring her body in a field behind his hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday. After committing the crime, the accused approached the police station and reported his wife to be 'missing' to mislead police.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Pragati Yadav. She was married to Monu Yadav for 20 years.

Acting on Monu's missing complaint, police searched for Pragati for two weeks. During investigation, the cops got clues, hinting Monu as the culprit. The cops nabbed him and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

The accused Monu also took police to the site, where he buried his wife’s body.

The police recovered Pragati's decomposed body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Monu is now in police custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Pragati, originally from Morena Housing Board Colony, had been married to Monu Yadav, a resident of Zorashi, for around 20 years. They have two children who live away for their studies.

Read Also Two Charred To Death In Building Fire In MP's Tikamgarh

Pragati, originally from Morena Housing Board Colony, had been married to Monu Yadav, a resident of Zorashi, for around 20 years. They have two children who live away for their studies.

‘Frequent Disputes’ weakened their relationship

Over the past year, Pragati and Monu had frequent disputes, which Pragati and her family reported to the Bilaua police several times, but their complaints were ignored.

Pragati had repeatedly told the police that her in-laws posed a threat to her life, but no action was taken.

Pragati’s family believes that if the police had listened to their complaints, she would still be alive. The police are now investigating the reasons behind the murder and whether others were involved.