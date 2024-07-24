MP: Bodies Of Man & Woman Found In Bhopal's Upper Lake; Investigation Launched | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two bodies were found floating in Bada Talab (Upper Lake) in the state capital Bhopal, which were later recovered with the help of divers on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The police sent the bodies to the government Hamidia hospitaland also found a two-wheeler from the spot.

The police was informed from locals who arrived for morning walk.

"We came here at the spot at around 6 am and found an unknown two-wheeler parked abandoned on the road. After which, we searched nearby places and also looked inside the lake. During this, we found bodies floating in the lake. Two pairs of slippers and a dupatta were also recovered from the spot," said Jagdish Parmar, ASI, Shyamala Hills Police Station.

Male and female bodies recovered

Both male and female bodies were recovered from the lake with the help of divers and sent to Hamidia Hospital for examination, he added.

The police officer further said, "When we trace the number of the two-wheeler, it is found to be registered in the name of Dashrath Sahu, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar Bagsewaniya, Bhopal. Information about the bodies is being ascertained." Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

On the other hand, diver Asif, who recovered the body, said, "We received information from Shyamala Hills Police Station about the incident in the morning. After that, when we reached the spot, we saw the bodies floating in the lake. We have recovered the bodies from the lake and handed them over to the police.