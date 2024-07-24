MP: Gwalior In Panic After Two Students Kidnapped Over Girl-Related Dispute,  Released After 3 Hours; Investigation Underway (WATCH)

MP: Gwalior In Panic After Two Students Kidnapped Over Girl-Related Dispute, Released After 3 Hours; Investigation Underway | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a sensational incident, two students were kidnapped at 7:30 pm and badly thrashed in Gwalior from the Italian Garden area on Tuesday night.

After police set up check posts in the entire city, the kidnappers released them near Kanch Mill after 3 hours at midnight.

According to information, the victim students, Lalu Yadav and Sonu Yadav reside in the Padav area of the city. Both hail from Vijaypur and are preparing for the competitive exams. Last night they were with their friend near the Italian Garden when a red car suddenly hit their bike. Later, a few persons came out of the car, assaulted them and kidnapped them from the spot.

Kidnappers dropped students at Kanch Mill after 3 hours

After around 3 hours, the kidnappers dropped the students near Kanch Mill and escaped. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly reached the location and brought the students to the Padav police station.

The students had been beaten up. During interrogation, it was revealed that the dispute was related to a girl. The kidnappers had a previous altercation with the students a month ago.

Dispute over a girl

As per SP Dharmveer Singh, the police team has brought the students to the station for interrogation. It was revealed that the entire incident stemmed from a dispute over a girl. There had been a previous conflict involving Lalu and some other boys a month earlier.

One of the accused has been caught and other five are being searched for. The police are continuing their investigation and trying to find the reasons behind the incident.