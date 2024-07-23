MP: Woman Fed Up With Family Problems Cries Uncontrollably, Pleads For Help Before Collapsing At SP Office In Gwalior; Visuals Surface

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, fed up with family troubles, collapsed at the SP office in Gwalior on Tuesday after pleading for help from the officials. The incident was recorded in a video, which is widely circulating on social media.

#WATCH | #Gwalior: ‘Koi Nahi Sunta Meri,’ Woman Fed Up By Family Issues, Collapses At SP Office; Prompts Immediate Intervention From Officials#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/YUmTExc7h7 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 23, 2024

In the recorded video, the woman can be seen crying uncontrollably, shouting, "koi nahi sunta meri," in her plead she was seen talking about her child.

The woman hails from the Lashkar area of Gwalior. She, at first, created a commotion at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office when she arrived in distress, crying uncontrollably before collapsing near the office stairs.

According to information, the woman was suffering from family-related issues, the woman’s breakdown caused a significant disturbance at the office and a crowd was gathered in the office at the same time.

Upon her collapse, the SP personally attended to her and instructed a female officer to address her concerns. The woman had come to the SP office seeking help for her ongoing family problems. Her emotional state and sudden collapse prompted immediate action from the SP and other officials present.

Medical assistance was provided promptly, and the SP office is now reviewing its procedures to ensure more effective and sensitive handling of such distressing situations in the future.