MP: Woman Pushed To Ground By Man, Beaten With Knees On Her Stomach Over Land Dispute In Guna; Visuals Surface

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and a man were brutally beaten by a group of people over land dispute in Guna on Tuesday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is widely circulating on social media.

In the video, it can be seen, the woman was assaulted and thrown to the ground by a man who then kneeled on her stomach and punched her face and back. Police arrested three individuals and filed cases against both parties involved.

The dispute centers around a piece of government land near the house of a man named Farid Khan, who has claimed possession of the land for 35 years, using it to store items and keep livestock.

Another family, led by Deepchand Lodhi, also seeks to claim this land. Past altercations between the families have occurred over this issue.

The conflict escalated when Deepchand began removing stones placed by Farid's family on the disputed land. Both families clashed violently, with a video showing a woman on the ground being attacked and an elderly man being assaulted by multiple people.

Deepchand Lodhi filed an FIR, stating that Farid Khan and his associates, Rafique Khan and Raju Khan, attacked him when he tried to clear the land. Rafique Khan also filed an FIR, claiming that Deepchand, his wife Ramwati, and nephew Montu Lodhi damaged their property and assaulted his father.

Fatehgarh Police Station in-charge, Kripal Singh Parihar, confirmed that the dispute was over government land. Both parties have lodged FIRs, and three individuals have been arrested and sent to jail by the court.