Caught On Cam: Youth Swept Away While Trying To Cross Flooded Stream In Seoni, Missing

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A youth swept away while attempting to cross a flooded stream on his bike in Seoni district on Tuesday. The incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

#WATCH | A Youth Swept Away While Trying To Cross Flooded Stream On His Bike In Seoni District, Police Search Underway #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/gEzVGjtwFR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 23, 2024

The incident occurred between Ponar Khurd and Dhapara villages under the Barghat police station. The video of the event shows the man being swept away along with his bike as he attempted to cross the flooded stream.

The young man, identified as Madan Turkar from Lalpur village, was trying to navigate through the water when he was carried away by the strong current.

Despite warnings from the district administration advising people not to cross bridges with water flowing over them, many have been ignoring these cautions and crossing the bridges.

The SDRF team and Barghat police are currently searching for the young man, but he still remains missing.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the authorities, and a search operation was initiated.

The district administration continues to stress the importance of heeding warning signs that advise against crossing bridges and streams during heavy rains, but unfortunately, negligence persists, leading to such tragic incidents.