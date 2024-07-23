MP Shocker! Man Shoots Own Father Over Land Dispute In Gwalior; Injured Victim Receiving Treatment, Investigation Underway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot his own father and assaulted his parents over land dispute in Gwalior on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Chinnaur area of the city.

According to information, Ramesh Pandey, the father, had recently divided his ancestral land among his two sons and kept a share for himself. His younger son, Rajkumar Pandey, was unhappy with this arrangement and often argued with his father over the land thing.

On the day of the incident, Rajkumar got into a heated argument with his parents, leading to a violent confrontation. He assaulted them and then fired a gun at his father and fled, injuring him badly.

The bullet hit Ramesh Pandey in the stomach. Ramesh, along with his wife, went to the Chinnaur police station and reported the incident.

Upon receiving information, he was immediately taken to Gwalior's trauma center for treatment.

The police have begun searching for Rajkumar Pandey, who has been charged with the assault and shooting. ASP Niranjan Sharma confirmed that the conflict over land led to the violent attack, and the search for the accused is ongoing.