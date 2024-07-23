 WATCH: ABVP Workers Staged Protest After Convent School Principal Stops Student From Chanting Sanskrit Verses In Morning Assembly In Guna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at Vandana Convent School in Guna after the principal halted a sixth-grade student from chanting Sanskrit verses during the morning assembly on Tuesday.

article-image

The principal reportedly intervened, asserting that only English was allowed for speeches on that day.

The protestors clashed with police, chanted slogans, and threatened to shut down the school. They demanded an FIR against the principal, the inclusion of the Sanskrit verse in daily prayers, and the principal’s dismissal.

In response to the situation, Principal Sister Catherine issued an apology, explaining that English was required for speeches that day but emphasizing her respect for all religions.

Notice Issued Against Principal

District Education Officer Chandra Shekhar Sisodia issued a notice to the school principal. The school management explained that during morning assembly, selected students usually give speeches in Hindi and English. On that day, speeches were supposed to be in English, but the student started in Hindi. The teacher asked him to speak in Hindi. Various religious quotes are recited during the daily prayers.

The protestors demanded that an FIR be filed against the school management. They also wanted the Sanskrit verse that the student was stopped from chanting to be included in the daily school prayers, and they called for the principal's dismissal.

The protest lasted for about two hours. The District Education Officer arrived at the scene and the situation calmed down after assurances. An FIR was filed against Sister Catherine at the local police station based on the complaint by activist Saksham Dubey.

The protest was eventually resolved after several hours with assurances from the education authorities.

