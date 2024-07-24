 Two Charred To Death In Building Fire In MP's Tikamgarh
The incident occurred in the densely-populated Katra Bazaar area, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were charred to death after a fire broke out in a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

A shop of home furnishings, owned by Manoj Jain, was located in the residential building. While Jain lived on the upper floor, his uncle lived in a portion of the house along with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Anand Raj said.

A fire broke out in Jain's shop amid rains in the wee hours of Wednesday. On seeing the blaze and smoke, some pedestrians and local residents gathered at the spot and woke up Jain, he said.

Jain ran out from the rear door of the house, but his uncle - Devendra Jain and the latter's wife Sulochana -could not come out and were charred to death as the fire engulfed the entire building, he said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be known, but it is suspected that it was a result of short circuit. The fire is yet to be fully controlled even after six hours by five fire-tenders including those called from neighbouring towns, he said.

