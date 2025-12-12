Bhopal News: Union Minister Manohar Khattar, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Metro Train On December 20 Now

Bhopal News: Union Minister Manohar Khattar, CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Metro Train On Dec 20 Now |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Khattar and chief minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the metro train on December 20 . The inauguration programme will take place at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre. PM Narendra Modi is likely to join the inauguration programme in virtual manner.

Earlier in Khajuraho recently, CM Mohan Yadav had told the media that the metro train would be inaugurated on December 21. His announcement had taken metro officials and officials of urban administration department by surprise as the inauguration date was supposed to be December 20.

Interacting with the Free Press, Metro official Arvind Soni said that the metro management had confirmed the inauguration of metro train on December 20.

Notably, the metro train will run between eight stations of priority corridor, starting from Subhash Nagar depot till the AIIMS. The total distance of metro priority corridor is 7.5 km. Khattar and Yadav will jointly board the train from Subhash Nagar depot and travel till AIIMS station.