MP: Sub-Divisional Magistrates Asked to Monitor Wheat Procurement Centres in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena has reviewed the progress of procurement of wheat and that of revenue-related cases. At a meeting in the collectorate on Thursday, she said the last date for procurement of wheat had been extended from May 7 to 20.

She directed all the sub-divisional magistrates to monitor the procurement centres till May 20, so that there may not be any problem at the procurement centres. There should not be long queues of the farmers at the centres, and there should be arrangements for everything, she said. She also said that the block-level societies should be active at the procurement centres.

Meena also directed the SDMs to inspect the procurement centres. There are many procurement centres where wheat is brought for sale, but the entry of the produce is not registered, she said.

In the coming days, there are possibilities that 1,00,000 MT wheat will be procured, she said, adding that the SDMs should see that the traders are not allowed to buy wheat at cheaper rates than the ones prescribed by the government. The collector further said that wheat was being properly transported, and asked the SDMs to monitor the work of transportation, too.

Meena Expresses Anger

Collector Sonia Meena was angry with the SDMs and Tehsildars for the rising number of pending revenue cases in the court. She directed the officials to work out the long-pending cases twice a week. She was also angry with the rising number of cases in Seoni Malwa, Narmadapuram and Itarsi revenue courts.

If any officer goes on leave, there should be another to deal with the cases, she said. If any case remains unsolved for six/seven months, the officers concerned will be held responsible, she said. The collector asked all the SDMs to take action on the criminal cases. She said that they should hold meetings with sub-divisional officers of police and town inspectors to work out the criminal cases. Additional collector DK Singh, deputy collector Anil Jain and other officers were present at the meeting.