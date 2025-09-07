 Tension In Bhiwandi During Ganesh Visarjan After Minor Boy Assaulted
Tension In Bhiwandi During Ganesh Visarjan After Minor Boy Assaulted

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 | FPJ | Salman Ansari

Tension erupted in Bhiwandi after devotees refused to immerse a Ganesh idol on Anant Chaturdashi, following the assault of a minor boy during a household Ganpati procession. The incident occurred at Ladka Market on Kalyan Road around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, while the procession was underway.

Minor Assault Sparks Anger

According to police, on the eleventh day of visarjan, devotees had set out for immersion when an unidentified person attacked a 10-year-old boy with a wooden stick before fleeing. Angered by the attack, devotees halted the procession and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit.

Police Response and Assurance

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashikant Borate, along with his team and officials from other departments, arrived at the scene to assess the situation. After assuring strict action, the devotees agreed to continue with the immersion.

Clarification on Violence Claims

Some devotees alleged that stone-pelting occurred during the incident; however, police denied these claims.

Official Statement

Confirming the assault, DCP Borate stated, “A minor was attacked with a wooden stick during the immersion procession. We rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. Devotees initially refused to proceed until the accused was arrested. We assured them that strict action will be taken after registering an FIR and tracing the accused. The procession was later carried out peacefully. A manhunt has been launched, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.”

